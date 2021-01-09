LaMelo Ball accomplishes incredible feat in Hornets' win over Hawks

LaMelo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double as the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 113-105.

Ball, at 19 years and 140 days old, scored 22 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 11 assists. Markelle Fultz was the previous record-holder when he recorded his first triple-double at 19 years and 317 days old.

The Hornets noted three other interesting tidbits that came with Ball’s triple-double.

He was the ninth player in NBA history to record a triple-double in their first 10 games. He was also the first Hornets player to record a triple-double since Nic Batum in March 2018 while Ball and former Hornets player Kemba Walker are the only two Charlotte rookies to record the stat line.

Charlotte selected Ball with the No 3 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft and he was expected to have a big impact on the team almost immediately. Ball skipped college basketball and played professionally in Australia before declaring for the NBA Draft.

Coming into the game against the Hawks, Ball was averaging 11.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He hadn’t started a game yet in his NBA career and didn’t start against the Hawks either.

He still managed to play 31 minutes.

Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier were the starting guards.