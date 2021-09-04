Expand / Collapse search
Brooklyn Nets
LaMarcus Aldridge comes out of retirement to rejoin Nets

Associated Press
LaMarcus Aldridge rejoined the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, five months after having to retire because of an irregular heartbeat.

Aldridge retired in April after experiencing an irregular heartbeat in the last of the five games he played for the Nets. Aldridge was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome — an abnormality that can cause a rapid heartbeat — as a rookie in 2007.

Aldridge, 36, is a seven-time All-Star who has averaged 19.4 points in a career that began when he was the No. 2 pick in the 2006 draft. He played for Portland and San Antonio before originally signing in Brooklyn in March.

He provides the Nets with size and a post presence that is one of the few weaknesses on a high-scoring team that often played small.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.