LaMarcus Aldridge abruptly retires over heart issue: 'One of the scariest things I’ve experienced'

LaMarcus Aldridge abruptly announced his retirement from basketball over concerns about an irregular heartbeat he experienced during the last game he played.

Aldridge, a 35-year-old seven-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA First-Team member, revealed his decision to step away from the sport in a note on social media. He had recently joined the Brooklyn Nets in the middle of the season after more than four years with the San Antonio Spurs.

"My last game, I played while dealing with an irregular heartbeat. Later on that night, my rhythm got even worse which really worried me even more," he wrote.

"The next morning, I told the team what was going on and they were great getting me to the hospital and getting me checked out.

"Though I’m better now, what I felt with my heart that night was still one of the scariest things I’ve experienced.

"With that being said, I’ve made the difficult decision to retire from the NBA. For 15 years, I’ve put basketball first, and now, it is time to put my health and family first."

Aldridge thanked the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and the Nets in his letter.

Nets general manager Sean Marks released a statement, saying the team fully supports Aldridge's decision.

Aldridge signed with the Nets after receiving a buyout from the Spurs on March 25. He played in only five games for the Nets, averaging 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.