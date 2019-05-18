Lamar Odom reveals he used prosthetic penis to pass drug test so he could play at the Olympics

An upcoming memoir by two time NBA champion Lamar Odom has shed light on past transgressions during his basketball career, including an admission that he cheated on a drug test to play for the United States basketball team at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

In the memoir titled "Darkness to Light," Odom says he used a prosthetic penis to fool drug test officials after he had been "smoking weed every day that summer."

Odom says being offered a spot on the team was one of the biggest honors in his career, but that happiness was short lived once an official told him about the well-known mandatory drug testing for Olympic athletes, according to an excerpt from People Magazine.

He received a call from USA Basketball that a drug tester would come to his house in Los Angeles to administer the screening in a few days.

Nervous, he ordered the prosthetic, filling it up with his trainer's urine.

“He handed me the rubber penis and left the bathroom as I strapped it on,” Odom said.

The NBA official entered the bathroom soon after and watched from a couple feet away as Odom squeezed out urine from the prostetic.

“(An official) stuck a thermometer in the cup to gauge the temperature … satisfied that the pee was mine, said ‘Welcome to Team USA,’ ” Odom writes.

The former NBA star averaged 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for Team USA, but they failed to win gold. Many call that Olympic team, which comprised of LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Tim Duncan and Amar'e Stoudemire as the most disappointing in USA basketball history.

In the memoir, Odom also expressed regret for cheating on Khloe Kardashian, his wife from 2009-2016.

“I wish I could have been more of a man,” he said, according to People. “It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with.”

The release of this memoir comes as Odom is trying to turn his life around. He's currently playing basketball for Mighty Sports, a team in the Philippines, whose head coach says he's improving every day. Odom wrote on Instagram that he's making the comeback to "show people that you can OVERCOME addiction and LIVE a happy life enjoying the little things"

"Lamar looks better every day and our locals also look okay," Mighty Sports head coach, Charles Tiu told reporters in January. "Lamar will do whatever we ask of him. He's been a great teammate so far, doesn't complain, puts in the work and he does what we say. He is slowly adjusting and adapting to what we want."