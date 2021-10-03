Expand / Collapse search
Lamar Odom defeats Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband in celebrity boxing bout

Lamar Odom is 2-0 in the celebrity boxing world with wins over Ojani Noa and Aaron Carter

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Lamar Odom, two-time NBA champion, defeated Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Ojani Noa via decision to officially win their exhibition fight on Saturday night.

Odom, 41, had the towering advantage on Noa, 47, and highlights from the match show just how much of an edge he had. Odom came in at 6-foot-10, 230 pounds with an 82-inch reach. Noa came in at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds and a 74-inch reach.

Lamar Odom punches Ojani Noa during the second round of the Celebrity Boxing Miami 2021 Lamar Odom vs Ojani Noa at the James L. Knight Center on October 02, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Lamar Odom punches Ojani Noa during the second round of the Celebrity Boxing Miami 2021 Lamar Odom vs Ojani Noa at the James L. Knight Center on October 02, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The two lasted all three rounds in the match.

Clips from the fight showed Odom hitting Noa with a flurry of punches.

Ojani Noa enters the ring prior to the fight against Lamar Odom during Celebrity Boxing Miami 2021 Lamar Odom vs Ojani Noa at the James L. Knight Center on October 02, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Ojani Noa enters the ring prior to the fight against Lamar Odom during Celebrity Boxing Miami 2021 Lamar Odom vs Ojani Noa at the James L. Knight Center on October 02, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

With the win, Odom moved to 2-0 in the ring. He first defeated Aaron Carter a few months ago in his boxing debut.

Odom was set to right 54-year-old Riddick Bowe instead of Noa. The Odom-Bowe fight was called off over concerns about Bowe’s fitness and his ability to protect himself in the ring, according to TMZ Sports

Lamar Odom looks on during his fight against Ojani Noa during Celebrity Boxing Miami 2021 Lamar Odom vs Ojani Noa at the James L. Knight Center on October 02, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Lamar Odom looks on during his fight against Ojani Noa during Celebrity Boxing Miami 2021 Lamar Odom vs Ojani Noa at the James L. Knight Center on October 02, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Noa stepped in for the Bowe. Noa was married to Lopez from 1997 to 1998. Lopez won a court case upon their split stopping Noa from publishing a tell-all about their marriage. Lopez claimed in court the book proposal violated the terms of their settlement.

In his social media bio, Noa says he’s an actor and he promotes his OnlyFans account.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com