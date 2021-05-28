Lamar Odom was in casual attire at same restaurant NBA legend was blocked from: report

Former NBA star Lamar Odom was reportedly dressed in athletic pants in the same restaurant Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins was denied entry at last weekend.

A photo of Odom and recording artist Morgan Reilly surfaced in a TMZ Sports report on Friday. Odom was seen in a white tracksuit allegedly similar to what Wilkins was wearing when he was trying to get into Le Bilboquet in Buckhead, Georgia.

According to TMZ, Odom was wearing the outfit months before Wilkins’ incident with the restaurant.

Le Bilboquet apologized to Wilkins after the NBA legend accused the Atlanta restaurant of prejudice, claiming he had been turned away from eating there. The restaurant released a statement on Sunday apologizing for "any confusion" related to the dress code.

"We, at Le Bilboquet, do our best to accommodate all of our guests. However, we have received consistent complaints from our patrons regarding other guest’s wardrobe choices," the restaurant said. "As a result, to protect our restaurant’s culture, we installed a minimum standard in our ‘business casual’ attire dress code which includes jeans and sneakers but prohibits baseball caps and athletic clothing including sweat pants and tops. Though the definition of ‘casual’ is ever evolving, we strive to maintain our policy requirements daily but it isn’t a perfect system."

Wilkins made the allegation in a tweet Saturday.

"In my many years in the world, I’ve eaten at some of the greatest restaurants in the world, but never have I felt prejudice or been turned away because of the color of my skin, until today in #atlanta In @LeBilboquetAtl #turnedawaybecauseimblack," he wrote.

The restaurant’s general manager, Mark Hoefer, told CBS46 he wants to make things right and insisted racism was not a factor.

"He was turned away because he was not in compliance with our dress code, it has nothing to do with the color of his skin," he told the station, adding the restaurant doesn’t have an issue with shorts or jeans but athleticwear and sweatpants are not allowed.

"He was in track pants, and we were being consistent with our policy, if we would have let him because of his celebrity status, we would have been discriminatory toward everyone we’ve turned away, based on that same policy."

Wilkins is a Basketball Hall of Famer and nine-time All-Star who spent more than 11 seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. He is considered to be one of the greatest players in franchise history next to Bob Petit and Cliff Hagan.