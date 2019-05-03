Lamar Odom returns to professional basketball after three years following overdose, health struggles

Two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom is returning to basketball more than three years after being found unconscious at a Nevada brothel and nearly dying.

Odom joined the Big3 3-on-3 basketball league founded by rapper and business mogul Ice Cube on Wednesday and was named co-captain of the Enemies ahead of the league’s draft.

The 14-year-NBA veteran, who suffered a dozen strokes and six heart attacks while in a coma in October 2015, told the Los Angeles Times he’s ready to start the next chapter of his life in the same city where he almost died.

“It’s crazy because I have so much history with Vegas,” Odom told the Los Angeles Times. “I almost went to school here. I almost died here. It’s crazy that this is happening for me now here. A lot of life-changing situations happened for me in Vegas. Hopefully this will prepare me to go play one season overseas. That’s what I really want to do, and then I’ll hang it up over there. I want one more run.”

Odom will be on a team featuring former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas, Perry Jones III, Royce White, Craig Smith and Frank Robinson. Former Detroit Pistons star Rick Mahorn is their head coach.

Odom spent seven seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, five seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and one season each with the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks.

He admitted to the Los Angeles Times his health struggles have forced him to change the way he plays basketball. He hasn’t played professionally since an overseas stint in Spain in 2014.

The Big3 is entering its third season.