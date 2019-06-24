Lamar Odom scores two points in Big3 basketball debut

Lamar Odom returned to professional basketball Saturday three years after his near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel.

Odom suited up for the Big3’s Enemies as they took on Bivouac. It’s the first time Odom has played pro basketball since he played for Mighty Sports Philippines in the winter. The last time he was in the NBA was in 2014 with the New York Knicks, but he did not play a game for them.

Odom scored two points, grabbed four rebounds and had one assist in the Enemies’ 50-45 loss to Bivouac. He talked to sideline host Michael Rappaport after the game and vowed he shouldn’t have a problem playing when he gets his “rhythm back.”

The 14-year-NBA veteran, who suffered a dozen strokes and six heart attacks while in a coma in October 2015 following the overdose, made the announcement in November he would play in the Big3 – a 3-on-3 basketball league founded by rapper and business mogul Ice Cube.

In addition to his cup of coffee with the Knicks, Odom spent seven seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, five seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and one season each with the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks.

He admitted to the Los Angeles Times his health struggles have forced him to change the way he plays basketball. He hasn’t played professionally since an overseas stint in Spain in 2014.