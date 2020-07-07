Lamar Jackson's community event in Florida canceled: report

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was set host an annual community event in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Fla., this weekend despite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the state but reportedly canceled the event on Tuesday following serious backlash.

Jackson posted a flyer for “Funday with LJ” to his Instagram on Monday letting fans know he has no intention of canceling the event, which is in its third year.

JETS’ ROOKIE DENZEL MIMS RIPS ON PHILLY: ‘TRASH A-- CITY’

“Come join me at our annual LJ’S Funday. Face mask must be worn NO EXCEPTION,” his caption, which has since been removed, read.

The event was scheduled to take place at McNair Park on Saturday and Sunday with flag football, water slides and other outdoor activities. In addition to wearing face masks, a waiver would've been required for children to participate.

NFL PLAYERS UNION VOTES FOR RECOMMENDATION TO CANCEL ENTIRE PRESEASON: REPORT

But a spokesperson for the event told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Tuesday that event was canceled because more people signed up for the event than anticipated.

This comes more than a week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news conference that interactions among young people are driving the surge in confirmed cases.

In Broward County, where the event was scheduled to be held, there have been more than 17,000 positive coronavirus cases and 394 deaths, according to Florida health officials.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

There are more than 200,000 coronavirus cases statewide and about 3,800 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.