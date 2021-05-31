Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Playoffs
Published

Lakers star Anthony Davis unlikely to play in Game 5 vs. Suns: report

Davis is currently listed as day-to-day with a Grade 1 groin strain

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Los Angeles Lakers will likely be without Anthony Davis for their Game 5 matchup against the Phoenix Suns after he suffered a left groin strain in the second quarter of their game on Sunday.

According to The Athletic, Davis is currently listed as day-to-day with a Grade 1 groin strain, but the Lakers are being optimistic that he will return as the first-round series progresses. Following the Game 4 loss to the Suns, head coach Frank Vogel provided an update on the superstar.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He's undergoing further medical evaluation and we'll have more information tomorrow," Vogel told reporters. "He was saying that his knee was sore, but that there was no way he was not going to play. I thought he gave a heck of a run at it trying to compete through pain."

If the Lakers want to get back to the NBA Finals, they are going to need Davis to be healthy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davis is averaging 34 points and 10.5 rebounds in the Lakers' two wins in this series. Last game, he only had six points in 19 minutes before suffering the injury. Davis was also dealing with a hyperextended knee.

Davis only played in 36 of 72 possible games this season due to calf and Achilles tendon injuries.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova