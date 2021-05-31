Lakers star Anthony Davis unlikely to play in Game 5 vs. Suns: report

The Los Angeles Lakers will likely be without Anthony Davis for their Game 5 matchup against the Phoenix Suns after he suffered a left groin strain in the second quarter of their game on Sunday.

According to The Athletic , Davis is currently listed as day-to-day with a Grade 1 groin strain, but the Lakers are being optimistic that he will return as the first-round series progresses. Following the Game 4 loss to the Suns, head coach Frank Vogel provided an update on the superstar.

"He's undergoing further medical evaluation and we'll have more information tomorrow," Vogel told reporters . "He was saying that his knee was sore, but that there was no way he was not going to play. I thought he gave a heck of a run at it trying to compete through pain."

If the Lakers want to get back to the NBA Finals, they are going to need Davis to be healthy.

Davis is averaging 34 points and 10.5 rebounds in the Lakers' two wins in this series. Last game, he only had six points in 19 minutes before suffering the injury. Davis was also dealing with a hyperextended knee.

Davis only played in 36 of 72 possible games this season due to calf and Achilles tendon injuries.