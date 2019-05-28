Los Angeles Lakers GM Rob Pelinka made up story about Kobe Bryant meeting Heath Ledger: report

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, who once said he had a fondness for storytelling, reportedly went too far with one tale he told about Kobe Bryant and the late actor Heath Ledger.

Pelinka told a story about Bryant and “The Dark Knight” star in March 2018 as part of the organization’s “Genius Talks” series, according to an ESPN report Tuesday that detailed the Lakers trying to bounce back from one of its worst stretches in the team’s illustrious history.

“There was one time when Kobe, who I worked with for 18 years, was going back to play in Madison Square Garden, and he had just seen ‘The Dark Knight,’” Pelinka said. “Obviously, you guys saw that movie, and he's like, ‘Hey, hook me up with dinner with Heath Ledger, because he got so locked into that role. I want to know how he mentally went there.’ So, he had dinner with Heath, and he talked about how he locks in for a role. And Kobe used some of that in his game against the Knicks.”

However, there was a big issue with the story Pelinka told: Ledger died six months before “The Dark Knight” was released in theaters.

A source told ESPN there was no arrangement ever made to have Bryant and Ledger meet.

Pelinka has been thrust in the hot seat ever since Magic Johnson resigned as the team’s president of basketball operations.

Last week, Johnson accused Pelinka of being a backstabber. Pelinka said he was saddened by the former Lakers legend about the comments.