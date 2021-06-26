Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope robbed at gunpoint as thieves make off with $150,000 worth of goods: report

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was robbed at gunpoint earlier this month in a heist that netted $150,000 worth of luxury items, according to a report.

Caldwell-Pope, 28, was standing in the driveway of his Los Angeles home with a group of friends on June 17 at around 4 a.m. when a car pulled up, law enforcement sources told TMZ Sports .

Three armed men reportedly exited the vehicle and demanded that KCP and his friends hand over their belongings.

Sources told the outlet that the thieves made off with about $150,000 worth of stuff, including a Rolex watch, jewelry and an iPhone.

No one was injured and police are investigating, according to the report.

