NBA player J.R. Smith blasts 'F--k Donald Trump' song, flips off pro-Trump supporters

Los Angeles Lakers guard J.R. Smith was excited about former Vice President Joe Biden’s projected victory over President Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Smith was so happy that he decided to drive past a bunch of Trump supporters blasting the song, “F--k Donald Trump” by hip-hop artist YG featuring Nipsey Hussle, and he lowered the window in his car and flipped off the pro-Trump protesters.

Smith wasn’t the only NBA player to show his support for Biden. Lakers teammate LeBron James retweeted a gif of Trump saying, “You’re fired” and he added waving goodbye emojis to the tweet.

NFL star DeAndre Hopkins was seen before the election flipping off Trump supporters in Arizona as well.

The back-and-forth battle between Trump and the NBA reignited when the league resumed its season in the bubble in Orlando, Fla.

Trump criticized the players for kneeling during the national anthem, and he has consistently ripped the league for its low TV ratings during that span.

At a Trump rally a few days before his election loss, the crowd began to chant "LeBron James sucks" after he talked about his displeasure with the NBA superstar and the league.