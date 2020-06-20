Lakers owner Jeanie Buss shares vile letter she received from racist fan: 'Why don’t you look in the mirror'

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss shared a racist and misogynistic letter she received from a long-time “fan” to Instagram on Friday to encourage her “white friends” to “acknowledge the racism that exists in our country.”

Buss posted the redacted two-sentence message she received earlier this week as an example of the realities of racism that exist today.

“After much thought, I decided to share this letter I received on Monday so that everyone can see the hate is real and living out there,” Buss said in the caption. “This is happening in our world TODAY. Its real and it exists.”

“Dear wh---,” the letter began. “After 60 years as a huge Lakers fan, I now say to hell with the overpaid n----- traitors and the NBA. Go to hell and join [expletive] Kobe Bryant.”

The vile letter was signed by a person named Joe. Buss redacted the last name.

“To Joe: Did sending this letter make you feel better?,” Buss said in her post. “Really all you did was waste your time, and energy and your postage stamp. (But thank you for including your return home address) Why don’t you look in the mirror and see your ugliness because I refuse to.”

Buss continued to explain that she has received similar letters over the years but that she refuses to “ignore” them any longer.

“On this day, Juneteenth, I ask my white friends to join together, acknowledge the racism that exists in our country and around the world, and pledge to stop ignoring it. We all must do better.”

NBA star LeBron James didn't hesitate to show his support for Buss, sharing her post to his Instagram story with the message: “Love you Jeanie!!!”