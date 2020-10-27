Lakers' J.R. Smith says only player he never liked was ex-Cavs teammate Sam Dekker: 'Talking some Trump s---'

Los Angeles Lakers guard J.R. Smith, who has played the NBA since 2004 and throughout the many seasons, playing with five different teams, says the only player he never got along with was Sam Dekker--and it had to do with his apparent support for President Trump.

Smith spoke about the relationship last week on the podcast “All Things Covered” but wouldn’t explicitly say what his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate said that caused the rift.

NBA TARGETING DEC. 22 AS START TO COMING SEASON

“Throughout my whole career, it’s only one teammate I really don’t like. And he know that. And everybody else, I’m just cool with,” Smith began. “This dude Sam Dekker, dog. I can’t – this dude. He did some bulls--- on the bus one day, talking some Trump s---, and I just wasn’t having it.”

Dekker, 26, currently plays for the Turkish Super League. The two played together for a brief period in 2018 before Dekker was traded to the Washington Wizards.

LEBRON JAMES TAKES SHOT AT TRUMP DURING PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

“For what the question he asked, it’s a thought pattern. You’re taught that. It’s not like – it’s the hate you give. And I feel like it’s something you’re taught,” Smith continued. “The privilege he has was taught to him, and he took heed of it and run with it even further than somebody who was not, who was oblivious to what they have and what the life they lived.

“Some people just go through their life not not necessarily knowing, but not aware and privy to somebody else’s circumstances. He’s a person who’s just very aware of somebody else’s circumstances and want to keep them there as opposed to try to help him elevate up.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I don’t respect anything about that.”

Dekker didn’t appear to immediately address Smith’s remarks on his social media.