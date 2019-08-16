Los Angeles Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins suffers torn ACL, season in jeopardy

Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, which may cost him his first season with the team, his agent Jeff Schwartz said Thursday.

Cousins, who signed a one-year deal with the Lakers in the offseason and is coming off of a torn quad he suffered in April, was working out in Las Vegas on Monday when he had to leave the court, ESPN reported.

Schwartz told the Associated Press that a timeline for Cousins’ surgery is being discussed. There’s a great possibility he will miss the entire 2019-20 season because of the injury.

“He was going to be a big part of what we're going to do,” Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma told reporters at Team USA Basketball practice.

Cousins had previously suffered two devastating injuries.

While with the New Orleans Pelicans in January 2018, Cousins suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon. The injury ended his season early and likely cost him a max contract he could have received in the offseason later that summer.

Cousins joined the Golden State Warriors on a one-year deal and made his return to the court in January. He then tore his left quad in April during the NBA Playoffs.

Cousins signed a one-year deal with the Lakers and was expected to be a key member of a team that included LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The 29-year-old big man is a four-time All-Star. He has played nine seasons in the NBA and had averaged 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds over the course of his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.