Los Angeles Lakers forward Derrick Caracter underwent successful surgery Wednesday to remove part of a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee.

Caracter suffered the injury during practice Monday and is expected to be out a minimum of 4-to-6 weeks.

Selected by the Lakers in the second round of the 2010 NBA Draft, Caracter averaged 2.1 points and 1.0 rebounds in 41 games last season.