Los Angeles Lakers
Published

Lakers' Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard get into altercation on bench during timeout

The Lakers were in the middle of their second game of the 2021-22 season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tensions between Los Angeles Lakers big men Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard appeared to boil over on the bench during the second game of the 2021-22 regular season on Friday night.

As the Phoenix Suns were up in the second quarter, Davis and Howard got into some kind of spat on the bench during a timeout. Video from the ESPN broadcast showed Davis forcing Howard back down onto his chair as he tried to get back up. Davis had to be pulled back by teammates from Howard.

The two continued to argue while an assistant coach stepped in between them. Howard went back to the bench and Davis stepped back onto the floor.

Oct 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) in the first half at Staples Center.

Oct 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) in the first half at Staples Center. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

It’s unclear what exactly was said between the two players but being down more than 10 points at halftime to the Western Conference champion Suns heading into halftime.

Oct 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) battle for the ball in the first half at Staples Center.

Oct 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) battle for the ball in the first half at Staples Center. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Lakers started the season with a 121-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors after failing to win a single game during the preseason. LeBron James led the team with 34 points and 11 rebounds during the game.

Davis had 33 points and 11 rebounds while Hoard had five points and six rebounds off the bench.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 22: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns plays defense on Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers on October 22, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 22: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns plays defense on Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers on October 22, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

The altercation is definitely something that will overshadow the star-studded team through the first quarter of the regular season.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com