Los Angeles Lakers
Published

Lakers' Alex Caruso arrested for marijuana possession in Texas

Caruso played 4 seasons with Lakers but is set to become free agent

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested Tuesday night in Texas and charged with marijuana possession.

Caruso was charged with possessing under 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. Jail records say he was arrested by Texas A&M University Police.

Caruso is from College Station and played basketball for the Aggies before turning pro.

Texas A&M Police Lt. Bobby Richardson told ESPN that Caruso tried to board a flight at Easterwood Airport, which is on university property. Richardson said the Transportation Security Administration searched Caruso’s bag to find a grinder that contained marijuana.

He was released from jail after posting bond.

Caruso was released from jail after posting bond. (Brazos County Sheriff's Office)

PISTONS WIN LOTTERY, RECEIVE NO. 1 PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT

Texas does not have legalized marijuana like California. It is one of 19 states that still give jail time for simple possession of marijuana, according to the Marijuana Policy Project.

Caruso has played four seasons with the Lakers and was on the 2020 championship-winning team.

During the 2020-21 season, Caruso played in 58 games and recorded 6.4 points and 2.8 assists per game, mostly coming off the bench. In 184 career games, Caruso has recorded 5.9 points and 2.4 assists per game.

Caruso is set to be a free agent once the offseason officially begins. It’s unclear whether the Lakers intend to keep him.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_