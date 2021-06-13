Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Lainer honors Eriksen after goal at Euro 2020

Lainer held up a white shirt he was thrown from the bench with the message 'Eriksen, stay strong' written on it

Associated Press
Austria right back Stefan Lainer celebrated his goal at the European Championship with a message for Christian Eriksen.

Lainer held up a white shirt he was thrown from the bench with the message "Eriksen, stay strong" written on it after giving his team a 1-0 lead over North Macedonia in Bucharest.

The supporters of both teams applauded before the game when the giant screen above the field displayed the message "Best Wishes Christian."

Eriksen collapsed on the field while playing for Denmark on Saturday. He is still in the hospital in Copenhagen but in stable condition.