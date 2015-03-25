Ladd's shootout tally boosts Jets over Stars

Dallas, TX (SportsNetwork.com) - Andrew Ladd tallied the only shootout goal as the Winnipeg Jets took a 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

Dallas' Jamie Benn started the shootout and skated wide right before coming back to the middle and hitting the post with a backhand shot. Olli Jokinen then tried to go five-hole on Kari Lehtonen but was denied.

Ondrej Pavelec turned away Alex Chiasson's shot with his blocker on the Stars' second attempt. After Ladd put Winnipeg up with the forehand score, Ray Whitney skated in slowly but missed wide with his wrister to seal the win for the Jets.

Pavelec made 35 saves for Winnipeg, which snapped a three-game skid. Evander Kane scored the lone goal in regulation.

"I thought Pavelec was superb again when he had to be," said Jets head coach Claude Noel. "He had some key saves he had to make at some key times."

Stephane Robidas netted his first goal of the season 6:36 into the third period to force overtime. Lehtonen stopped 37-of-38 shots he faced, including six in the extra session.

"I didn't think we played a full 60 minutes," said Benn. "Kari (Lehtonen) gave us a chance to win that game and we didn't do our job."

Following a scoreless first period, Kane lit the lamp 3:28 into the second. With a delayed penalty and extra attacker on the ice, Dustin Byfuglien fired a slap-shot from the point, which was blocked by Lehtonen. The rebound caromed in the air, confusing a number of Stars' defenders and Lehtonen, and landed on Kane's stick in front of the net. Kane made the most of his opportunity, easily batting home his sixth goal of the season.

Byfuglien's turnover early in the second proved costly as it led to a Dallas counter-attack. Vernon Fiddler skated into the Jets' zone, stopped on a dime and dropped a pass back to Robidas. The 36-year old defenseman matched his goal total from a season ago when he ripped a shot, which got past a screened Pavelec.

Benn had an opportunity to win it late in regulation for Dallas, but his point-blank look was denied by Pavelec with 18 seconds left.

"We had a couple of point blank chances," said Dallas head coach Lindy Ruff. "We've got to convert those."

Game Notes

Lehtonen entered 2-0 with an 0.63 goals against average against his former team ... Dallas had won 12 of the last 15 meetings between the two clubs ... The Stars have lost three of four ... Dallas goes on the road to meet Buffalo on Monday, while the Jets will visit Colorado on Sunday.