LA Rams' Andrew Whitworth reacts to Super Bowl loss: 'At the end of the day, you're all gonna die'

A Los Angeles Rams player had quite the morbid outlook on things after his team lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII — the lowest-scoring game in NFL history.

"At the end of the day, you're all gonna die," offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth told reporters after Sunday night's game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Whitworth, 37, elaborated, explaining that there's more to life than the Rams' 13-3 loss.

"I don't give a crap if you have a Hall of Fame bust, if you've been a Pro Bowler, or win 20 Super Bowls," he said. "Who you are, how you carry yourself, whether you pout and feel sorry for yourself is the only thing that's gonna matter cause that's what people are gonna remember about you."

The player, who just ended his second season with the Rams, added that being remembered to him means "the guys see me hold my head high, they see me confident in them, and loving them, and there for them any way I can moving forward."

Whitworth noted he understands what playing in the Super Bowl — his first during his 13 NFL seasons — means, and he will "cherish the crap out of it."