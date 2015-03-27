LA Dodger James Loney Reportedly Arrested for DUI

Authorities are awaiting the results of a blood test on Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman James Loney, who was arrested last month on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Leland Tang says the 27-year-old athlete was arrested Nov. 14 after his 2009 Maserati hit three cars on a Los Angeles freeway.

Tang tells the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/shV9Xb ) the car sideswiped a Mini Cooper, a Toyota Prius and a Mercedes Benz before stopping in the freeway's fast lane in the San Fernando Valley.

Tang says Loney apparently passed out, then awakened and tried to leave. He was arrested and given a blood test.

A call by The Associated Press to Loney's agent, Joe Urbon, was not returned Thursday.

TMZ.com first reported the arrest.