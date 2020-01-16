LA City Council may ask MLB to declare Dodgers 2017, 2018 champs following Astros, Red Sox cheating probes

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost consecutive World Series titles to teams now linked to cheating scandals – so L.A. city officials may be going to bat for the hometown team.

City council members are reportedly drafting a resolution asking Major League Baseball to declare the Dodgers baseball’s top team of 2017 and 2018, and revoke the titles from the two teams that defeated the Dodgers – the Houston Astros in 2017 and the Boston Red Sox in 2018.

“This is an equity and justice thing,” L.A. Councilman Gil Cedillo told the Los Angeles Times. “Who was the best team in 2017? Who was the best team in 2018? It was the Dodgers. They got beat by teams that were cheating.”

This week the Astros fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, after MLB officials linked both men to a sign stealing operation.

“Neither one of them started this but neither one of them did anything about it,” Astros owner Jim Crane said Monday as he confirmed the terminations.

On Tuesday the Red Sox parted ways with Alex Cora, who was a bench coach for Houston during the 2017 World Series and then led Boston to the title as manager in 2018.

MLB continues to investigate whether the Red Sox stole signs on their way to their championship.

Baseball executives have so far opted not to rescind the Houston and Boston championships or grant the titles to Los Angeles. But Cedillo said he believes a majority of the city’s council members will support the resolution that may be voted on as early as next week.

“There has to be an acknowledgement the best team in baseball those two years was the Dodgers,” he said.

In 2017, Houston defeated the Dodgers, four games to three. The following year Boston defeated Los Angeles, four games to one.

On Tuesday the Dodgers posted on Twitter that they would have no comment regarding the Astros situation.

“All clubs have been asked by Major League Baseball not to comment on today’s punishment of the Houston Astros as it’s inappropriate to comment on discipline imposed on another club,” the Dodgers wrote in a statement. “The Dodgers have also been asked not to comment on any wrongdoing during the 2017 World Series and will have no further comment at this time.”

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this story.