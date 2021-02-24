Kyrie Irving demands NBA to change its logo: 'BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE'

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving isn’t afraid to speak his mind. And like many others across the league, Irving wants to see change when it comes to the NBA logo.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West has been the symbol of the league since 1969, but Irving believes that the league should do whatever it takes to make the late Kobe Bryant the new logo.

"Gotta Happen," Irving wrote on his Instagram. "Idc what anyone says. BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE."

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told TMZ Sports that he’s on board with changing the NBA logo to Bryant. He said that he "would support it."

"I just think it's so much more than basketball," Cuban told TMZ. "He brought so many people together."

Even though West is considered to be the NBA’s logo, the league never admitted that it featured a specific player. Sources familiar with the league told Yahoo Sports that there is no interest in having an individual player as its logo because there are so many who have been instrumental in the growth of the NBA.

Sources also told Yahoo Sports in January that the NBA has never expressed any interest in moving forward with change, despite more than 3 million people signing a Change.org petition asking the league to make Bryant the new logo.