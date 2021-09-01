Kyrie Irving 'more skilled' than Stephen Curry, former Nets player says

Kyrie Irving earned the backing up of his former Brooklyn Nets teammate and EuroLeague star Mike James this week when comparing the point guard to Stephen Curry.

James, who only played 13 games for Brooklyn during the 2020-21 season, set off the debate when he said he would put Irving and James Harden in the conversation of most skilled scorers in NBA history. When pressed about favoring his former teammates over other NBA stars, James doubled down.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Kyrie more skilled then Steph. Steph just shoot better. Everything is in kyrie favor skill wise. But whatever u say fam," he tweeted.

BEN SIMMONS NO LONGER WANTS TO REMAIN WITH SIXERS: REPORT

He added Tuesday: "Look kyrie top 3 most skilled players ever. Period. I said what i said. Move on."

Irving and Curry are almost incomparable since their careers took a totally different path and play two different styles of basketball.

Curry has been known for his deadly three-point accuracy. It was on full display during his career and he won NBA scoring titles and All-Star appearances based on his ability to knock down long-range shots at will. Irving has the knack for dribbling through defenders and somehow managing layup after layup.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both players are seven-time All-Stars. Curry averages 24.2 points and 6.5 assists for his career while Irving averages 22.8 points and 5.7 assists.