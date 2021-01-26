Kyrie Irving wears Kobe Bryant Lakers' jersey ahead Nets, Heat game

Kyrie Irving sat out the Brooklyn Nets-New York Knicks game on Jan. 26, 2020, after learning of NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death earlier that day. On Monday -- a day before the anniversary of his death -- Irving paid tribute to Bryant by wearing his iconic Los Angeles Lakers jersey before a game.

Irving wore Bryant’s No.8 Lakers jersey as he entered the Barclays Center for the Nets' second game against the Miami Heat.

"You know who I was rockin’ tonight," he said walking into the building.

The team shared the moment on social media with the caption "Legends are forever."

Irving and Bryant were said to be close and that he looked to him as a mentor. After learning that Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others tragically died in a helicopter crash, Irving sat out a game later that night.

Irving had 16 points for the Nets on Monday, who completed a sweep of the Heat in two games. Brooklyn won 128-124 on Saturday and again two days later but managed a low-scoring game, winning 98-85.