Kyrie Irving is a 'great teammate' who gets 'taken out of context', Nets player says

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has had his fair share of issues with the media, as well as former teammates. But current teammate Joe Harris had nothing but positive things to say about Irving as a man on-and-off the court.

"I think a lot of times a lot of things that he’s done has just sort of been taken out of context a little bit," Harris said during an appearance on the "Tiki & Tierney" show. "Behind closed doors, he really is a real consistent guy. He comes in, he busts his tail every day, he competes every day in practice. Like all of us, it’s not like we’re all hitting on all cylinders every single day. There’s some days where he might be a little off here and there, but at the end of the day, he’s a great dude, great teammate, and he comes in and competes and works hard every day. That’s all you expect out of your teammates."

Irving was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. He began his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he won an NBA championship in 2016 with LeBron James. Irving then joined the Boston Celtics for two years, before he and fellow superstar Kevin Durant agreed to sign with the Nets.

Irving and Durant will look to lead the Nets to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2003.

"He’s a great dude. He’s a great teammate. You know what to expect from him," Harris added. "When he comes in every day, he’s going to bust his tail, do his job. I wouldn’t even say he’s a high-maintenance guy by any means. To be honest, I don’t pay a lot of attention to a lot of the extra stuff and some of the things that are going on in the media, especially when it pertains to him and some of the other guys on the team. But I do know that some of the stuff that I have caught wind of, I think it is taken out of context because I don’t see that. I see what I see every day with him coming in, being professional, just working."