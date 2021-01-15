Kyrie Irving fined $50G for appearing at indoor party, breaking NBA health protocols

Kyrie Irving was fined $50,000 on Friday for attending a private indoor party and will be forced to forfeit his salary for any games missed during his five-day quarantine period.

The NBA determined that the Brooklyn Nets star broke the league’s health and safety protocol for combating the coronavirus. The league bars players from attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar places of business.

Irving had been missing from the Nets’ lineup for the past few games. Coach Steve Nash did not divulge Irving’s whereabouts but it was reported that he was upset over the violence last week at the U.S. Capitol and may have also taken issue with prosecutors deciding not to charge any officers in the Jacob Blake shooting.

Videos appeared on social media over the course of this week showing Irving attending his sister’s 30th birthday party at some New York City metropolitan area establishment. He was seen dancing, laughing and accompanying his sister with the birthday cake celebrations.

Another video showed Irving on a video conference call with a New York City district attorney candidate and former gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon.

The point guard has not commented on his whereabouts over the last week or so. If he continues to test negative for the coronavirus, he could play in Brooklyn’s game Saturday against the Orlando Magic.

Irving could potentially be in the starting lineup with Kevin Durant and newcomer James Harden.