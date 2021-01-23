Kyrie Irving, Bam Adebayo postgame hug broken up amid NBA's tightened safety rules

The Brooklyn Nets ended their skid Saturday night with a close victory over the Miami Heat, 128-124.

The game came down to the wire but it was a sequence in the postgame between Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Heat center Bam Adebayo. The two NBA superstars embraced at the end of the game and appeared to get ready to change jerseys before officials came in and broke it up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Irving and Adebayo continued to talk as both players were advised to go to the locker room.

The big deal was that the NBA prohibited postgame hugs due to the recent spate of positive coronavirus tests that have affected teams and players around the league. The NBA has been forced to postpone a handful of games because of the outbreaks and have enacted stricter rules.

It was unclear how the rules would be enforced, but it was on full display when team security stepped onto the floor to kick Irving and Adebayo back to the showers.

KYRIE IRVING'S MESSAGE AFTER NETS' SECOND STRAIGHT LOSS TO THE CAVS

"I just want to follow NBA protocols," Irving said in the postgame with a grin.

Irving had clutch baskets down the stretch for Brooklyn. He finished with 28 points, six rebounds and seven assists. He was 10-of-17 from the floor, including 3-for-5 from three-point range.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Adebayo led all scorers with 41 points. He added five rebounds and nine assists.