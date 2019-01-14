Kyler Murray to enter NFL Draft after dalliance with Major League Baseball

Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray announced Monday that he would enter April's NFL Draft, picking football over spring training with Major League Baseball's Oakland Athletics.

Murray announced his decision in a simple statement on Twitter ahead of the deadline for eligible college underclassmen to declare for the draft.

On Sunday, Murray met with representatives from MLB and the A's, who drafted him last June with the ninth overall pick. Murray signed with the club for $4.66 million. There was an agreement between the team and Murray that he would play football for the University of Oklahoma this year, then skip his senior season to begin his pro baseball career — and A's manager Bob Melvin, as well as executive Billy Beane and general manager David Forst, closely followed Oklahoma football in 2018.

Murray completed 260 of 377 passes for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns with seven interceptions and a passer rating of 199.2. He also rushed for 1,001 yards and 12 TDs in leading the Sooners to a Big 12 championship and a berth in the college football playoff. Oklahoma lost 45-34 in the Orange Bowl semifinal to eventual runner-up Alabama on Dec. 29.

"I can't put it into words. Just thankful," Murray said after the draft. "That's a huge deal, the organization letting me do that."

Murray showed off his skills taking batting practice at the Coliseum in an A's uniform back in June, greeted by "WELCOME TO OAKLAND" on the big scoreboard with his photo. Beane joked with super agent Scott Boras — who represents Murray — about the prized prospect committing to 15 years with the A's, who reached the playoffs for the first time since 2014 before losing the AL wild-card game to the Yankees and the franchise is preparing to build a new ballpark near the popular Jack London Square neighborhood of the city.

"We're big Oklahoma fans right now for sure," Melvin said at the winter meetings. "It's kind of tough to watch them scramble around a little bit sometimes, but it's exciting."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.