Kyler Murray makes decision on whether he will play football or baseball

Two-sport star Kyler Murray on Monday announced which of his passions he will pursue. For now.

Murray, who was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the summer, announced on social media he was going to stick with football over baseball as MLB spring training opens up and the NFL draft lurks two months away.

“Moving forward, I am firmly and fully committing my life and time to become an NFL quarterback,” he tweeted. “Football has been my love and passion my entire life. I was raised to play QB and I very much look forward to dedicating 100% of myself to being the best QB possible and winning NFL Championships.”

Murray added that he’s already started an “extensive training program” to prepare for the upcoming NFL scouting combine.

The Heisman Trophy winner has been pushed toward football after an incredible junior season in which he threw for 4,361 passing yards and 42 touchdowns for Oklahoma. He led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Murray is expected to be high on many teams’ draft boards.

The A's, however, retain Murray's MLB rights, and there are scenarios in which he could reverse himself and seek to play for Oakland.