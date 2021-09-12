Kyler Murray, Chandler Jones lead Cardinals to blowout win over Titans

Kyler Murray and Chandler Jones helped the Arizona Cardinals defeat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, 38-13, in a huge start to the 2021 season.

Murray was the leader on offense for the Cardinals. He finished with five total touchdowns in the game. He had four passing touchdowns and another rushing touchdown in the big victory.

One of the marquee plays for Murray during the game was his incredible touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins. Murray was scrambling out to his right when he somehow found Hopkins in the back of the end zone in the first quarter of the game. It set the tone for the rest of the game.

Murray would finish 21-for-32 with 289 passing yards. He hooked up with Hopkins and Christian Kirk twice in the game. Hopkins finished with six catches for 83 yards and Kirk had five catches for 70 yards.

But as well as Murray played on offense, Jones played equally as well.

Jones had three of his five sacks in the game in the first quarter. He had six total tackles, including four for a loss. He also had six QB hits on Ryan Tannehill.

The veteran linebacker had only one sack in five games last season.

Tannehill finished 21-for-25 with 212 passing yards with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. The Cardinals managed to keep Derrick Henry at bay as well. He had 58 rushing yards on 17 carries. Henry did not score in the game.

Chester Rogers led the Titans with four catches for 62 yards. A.J. Brown had Tannehill’s lone touchdown pass.