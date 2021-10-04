Kyle Trask calls Florida QB ‘The LeBron James of football’

Is it possible that Florida head coach Dan Mullen has "the LeBron James of football" on his bench? According to former Florida QB and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Kyle Trask, he does. Trask, of course, is referring to backup quarterback Anthony Richardson, who has excelled in limited playing time behind Emory Jones.

Known for his pregame flips and lively arm, Richardson has caught Trask’s eye. Trask had bold praise for Richardson during a phone interview with the Orlando Sentinel on Thursday.

"I always like to describe him he’s like the LeBron James of football," Trask said. "I know he can do all these crazy dunks. I think he won the dunk competition his first semester on campus. You could just see see how athletic he is."

Trask is referring to a video that went viral during the offseason, in which the 6-foot-4, 236-pounder went beast mode during a pickup basketball game.

Richardson has been just as electric on the field this season, rushing for 300 yards on just 16 carries for a robust 18.8 yards per carry and two touchdowns. That includes this 80-yard scamper that Richardson took to the house in Florida’s 42-20 victory over USF on Sept. 11.

Richardson touched the ball seven times that day for an astounding 267 yards. His performance led many to speculate that Richardson might replace Jones as QB1 in Gainesville, but Mullen has said many times that Jones would remain the starter. While Jones brings his own unique skillset to the table, Trask said that he wouldn’t mind seeing both take the field more often.

"He’s a super smart coach," Trask said. "He’s going to figure out the best possible way for this team to win, whatever that may be."

Richardson figures to see more playing time now that he’s fully recovered from a hamstring injury that kept him out for two games. Florida is coming off a 20-13 upset at Kentucky on Saturday but looks to bounce back this weekend against Vanderbilt in The Swamp.