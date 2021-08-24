Kyle Anderson, world champion darts player, dead at 33

Kyle Anderson, a world champion darts player from Australia, has died, the Professional Darts Corporation said Monday. He was 33.

Anderson competed in the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) from 2012 to 2021 and in the British Darts Organization from 2006 to 2012. He was also the 2017 Auckland Darts Masters champion.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The cause of death was not announced.

"We send our condolences and best wishes to Kyle's family and friends at this terribly sad time, particularly his wife and children," PDC President Barry Hearn said in a statement.

"Kyle's achievements in his short-lived career were outstanding, notably his Auckland Darts Masters win, and a fitting reward for the sacrifices he made to follow his dream.

TOM COUGHLIN REVEALS WIFE JUDY DIAGNOSED WITH 'UNCOMMON BRAIN DISORDER' IN GUT-WRENCHING ESSAY

"He was a popular player on the tour and his talent and dedication made him an inspiration to other players around the world."

Anderson had posted photos of himself on Instagram in a hospital bed. His last photo showed himself in the hospital two weeks ago, and he captioned the picture: "Getting all too regular now."

According to The Daily Mail, Anderson had contracted coronavirus last year and was forced to isolate and be away from his family and he was also battling diabetes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anderson had been competing in tournaments since he was 9 years old. He played in seven world championships and made it as far as the quarterfinals in one of them. He won a handful of other tournaments around the globe.