Kvitova, Safarova give Czechs 2-0 lead over Australia

Petra Kvitova and Lucie Safarova both recorded straight-set singles victories on Saturday to give the host and two-time reigning champion Czech Republic a 2-0 lead in an opening-round Fed Cup tie against Australia.

Kvitova, the 2011 Wimbledon champion, led off by beating Jarmila Gajdosova 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 on the indoor hardcourt at Cez Arena, then Safarova followed up with a hard-fought 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-4) decision over former U.S. Open champion Samantha Stosur.

The Czechs, who captured a second straight Fed Cup title last year by beating Serbia in the final, will attempt to clinch a spot in April's semifinals when Kvitova takes the court against Stosur in the first reverse singles match on Sunday.

If Stosur keeps Australia alive, Gajdosova will look to even the tie when she faces Safarova.

Sunday's doubles match has a Czech tandem of Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka battling an Aussie duo of Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua.

The Czech Republic-Australia winner will meet the Italy-USA victor.