Kvitova reaches another New Haven final

Reigning champion Petra Kvitova eased into her second straight New Haven Open final on Friday.

The third seed blew past fellow Czech Klara Zakopalova, 6-0, 6-1, in a mere 50 minutes on the hardcourts at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale University.

The former Wimbledon champion Kvitova topped Russian Maria Kirilenko in last year's New Haven finale.

Her opponent in Saturday's championship match will be fourth-seeded former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki or surging Romanian Simona Halep. The former U.S. Open runner-up Wozniacki captured this New Haven event four years in a row from 2008-11. The 21-year-old Halep is seeking her fourth title in her last seven tournaments overall.

The 23-year-old Kvitova will appear in her 14th career WTA final, seeking an 11th title. She's 1-1 in her 2013 title tilts, with the victory coming in Dubai back in February.

This final U.S. Open tune-up will pay its newest champion $117,000.