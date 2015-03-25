Kurt Busch urges IndyCar, NASCAR officials to make The Double doable again

Kurt Busch would like to start seeing drivers attempt The Double again.

Shortly after arriving at Andretti Autosport headquarters in Indianapolis on Wednesday, the 2004 Cup champion wasted no time in urging officials from the NASCAR and IndyCar series to compromise on the Memorial Day weekend start times to make it possible. He says fans want to see it.

Only three drivers have attempted to finish the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day: John Andretti, Robby Gordon and Tony Stewart. Busch has visions of becoming the fourth man to attempt it.

Busch is in town to test Ryan Hunter-Reay's car on Indy's 2.5-mile oval on Thursday. He acknowledged he's excited, nervous and eager to try the faster IndyCars.