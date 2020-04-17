Kristian Fulton: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Kristian Fulton is a cornerback who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

Fulton was a high school standout at Archbishop Rummel in New Orleans. He was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the New Orleans area by the New Orleans Advocate as a junior. He was also a Class 5A All-State selection as a high school senior.

Going into LSU, Fulton was rated as a five-star recruit by 24/7 Sports and a four-star recruit by Rivals, Scout and ESPN. He was one of the top high school cornerbacks in the nation.

Here are five other things to know about Fulton.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

**

1). HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Fulton is listed at 6 feet and 197 pounds. At the Scouting Combine, he was measured as having 30 5/8-inch arms and 9 1/8-inch hands. He recorded a 4.46 40-yard dash and a 35.5-inch vertical jump.

2). EARLY NCAA TROUBLE

During his sophomore year, Fulton was in some murky waters with the NCAA. He was initially suspended for two seasons after tampering with a drug test for PEDs. His initial appeal was denied but he was allowed to continue to practice with the team. His second appeal more than a year later was originally denied but was later overturned. His entire sophomore season was lost.

3). BACK TO THE FIELD

Fulton was named as the Tigers’ starting cornerback prior to the start of the 2018 season. He recorded one interception and 16 total tackles. In his senior season, he helped the Tigers with one interception and 38 total tackles.

4). NATIONAL CHAMPION

Fulton was a part of the dangerous LSU defense, who played a big part in their national championship season. Fulton was also named Second Team All-SEC.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

5). WHERE WILL HE GO?

Fulton has the opportunity to slide into the later portion of the first round but most experts believe he will be an early selection on the second day of the draft.