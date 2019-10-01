Korean Tour star receives 3-year ban after obscene gesture toward fan during tournament

An incident between South Korea’s Kim Bi-o and a fan at a tournament over the weekend earned the golfer a three-year ban from the Korean Tour, officials announced Tuesday.

On the last round of the KGPA’s DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open, Kim lost his cool on the 16th hole after a cellphone camera went off during his swing.

MCILROY TOPS KOEPKA FOR PGA TOUR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

He responded by giving the fan the middle finger, which was caught on camera.

Kim ended up winning the tournament but officials came down hard on the 29-year-old golfer. He was also fined more than $8,000 over the incident.

KLOBUCHAR RECOUNTS BIZARRE STORY OF KILLING DUCK BY ACCIDENT WHILE GOLFING

“Kim Bi-o damaged the dignity of a golfer with etiquette violation and inappropriate behavior,” the KGPA said in a statement.

Kim knelt in front of television cameras Tuesday and apologized for his actions, but it wasn’t enough to avoid the 36-month ban, according to Yonhap News Agency.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

With the win, Kim earned his second title of the season and was also on the top of the tour’s money list.