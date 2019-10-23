South Korean baseball player forced to apologize for trash talk during Korean Series

A South Korean baseball player was forced to apologize for trash-talking that was determined to be over the line and earned him some heat with fans in the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO).

Song Sung-mun, an infielder with the Kiwoom Heroes, was seen in a video saying he hoped his team’s opponents in Game 1 of the Korean Series – the equivalent of the World Series – would get injured. The Heroes were playing the Doosan Bears.

According to Yonhap, Song was heard saying, “He just blew out his elbow!” and “He's going to have surgery on his hamstring today and he'll be out for two years!”

The clip went viral and drew the ire of baseball fans and players in the KBO.

“I'd like to apologize for my actions last night and I am sorry for letting down fans of the KBO,” Song said in a press conference prior to Game 2.

Song aimed his taunts at Doosan shortstop Kim Jae-ho, who left Game 1 with a leg cramp. Song said he tried to apologize to Bears players but he said they didn’t want to deal with the issue during the series.

Kim addressed the controversy as well and said veterans on the team should have stepped in, according to Yonhap.

“I think veterans should have stepped in, and their clubhouse must be really loose,” Kim said. “I guess that's the kind of team they are. Sung-mun must have thought he could fire up his team that way.”

Doosan got the last laugh in Game 1, winning 7-6. The Bears tied the series in Game 2. Song is 3-for-6 in the series.