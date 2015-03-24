Korean Air chief Cho Yang-ho in line to head 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

The South Korean businessman who led Pyeongchang's successful bid for the Winter Olympics is set to return as head of the organizing committee for the 2018 Games.

Cho Yang-ho, chairman of Korean conglomerate Hanjin Group, says in a statement released by the company that he has accepted the position made vacant by the surprise resignation last week of Kim Jin-sun.

The new chairman needs to be officially approved at a meeting of Pyeongchang's local organizing committee.

Cho is quoted as saying by South Korean news agency Yonhap: "Now that I've agreed to take on the job as chief organizer, I will dedicate myself to ensure a successful Winter Olympics in PyeongChang."

Cho, who heads Korean Air, was head of the bid committee when Pyeongchang was awarded the games by the IOC in 2011.