Kobe Bryant's towel used in final game sells for $30G at auction

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s memory continues to live on.

A towel Bryant used during his final game with the Lakers sold for over $30,000 in an online auction on Sunday. There were 16 bids on the towel, which also included two tickets from that game against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016.

The winning bid eventually came in at $33,077.16. The man who bought the towel is a "devoted Lakers fan," Jeff Woolf, the president of Iconic Auctions, told CNN.

"His long-term plan is to create a museum in Southern California," Woolf added.

Woolf added that the same bidder spent another $30,000 on an old middle school yearbook that belonged to Bryant.

Bryant finished with 60 points that night, leading the Lakers to a 101-96 victory over the Jazz.

After the game, Bryant delivered and speech with his signature "Mamba Out" to the crowd at Staples Center, during which he had a towel over his shoulders. As he walked off the court, a fan took the towel, and it has now been sold multiple times.

A little over two months ago, Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna, and seven others, died in a helicopter crash in Southern California.