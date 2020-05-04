Kobe Bryant hated talking about whether he'd beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1: 'He's like my big brother'

Kobe Bryant appeared in a posthumous interview during an episode of ESPN's “The Last Dance” on Sunday, months after the former Los Angeles Lakers star died, along with his daughter and several others, in a helicopter crash.

In an interview, Bryant talked about what Michael Jordan meant to him and, in one of his most poignant comments, made clear that he didn’t like it when people tried to put him in a one-on-one situation against Jordan.

“He's like my big brother. I truly hate having discussions about who would win one-on-one, or fans saying, 'Hey, Kob', you'd beat Michael one-on-one.' I feel like, yo, what you get from me is from him. I don't get five championships here without him because he guided me so much and gave me so much great advice,” Bryant said during the documentary.

Bryant’s big breakthrough in the NBA came in the 1998 NBA All-Star Game in New York City. He would go on to score 18 points and lead the Western Conference in a losing effort. However, Bryant’s competitiveness was on Jordan’s radar even before the game started.

“That little Laker boy’s gonna take everybody one-on-one…he don’t let the game come to him. He just go out there and take it….I’m going to make this a one-on-one,” Jordan said before the game.

“He don't let the game come to him. He just go out there and take it. 'I'm going to make this s—t happen. I'm going to make this a one-on-one game.'”

It was from that point fans really started to get a feel for the relationship building between the two players and why Bryant was compared to Jordan throughout his career.