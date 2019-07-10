New York Knicks skip postgame handshake after third straight Summer League loss

The New York Knicks on Tuesday fell to 0-3 in the NBA Summer League with a loss to the Toronto Raptors and it appears their frustrations overwhelmed them at the end of the game.

The Knicks decided to skip the postgame handshake line and walk directly into the locker room after the loss.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS' OTHER ROOKIE SENSATION ANNOUNCES HIS PRESENCE WITH AUTHORITY IN SUMMER LEAGUE GAME

New York started off its Summer League with losses to the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns and the loss to the Raptors didn’t make things any better.

Star rookie R.J. Barrett had gotten off to a slow start for the Knicks. He scored 10 points on 4-of-18 shooting against the Pelicans and scored eight points on 3-of-15 shooting against the Suns.

His performance against the Raptors was better. He scored 17 points on 6-of-14 from the field.

However, the way the offseason has been going for the Knicks, Summer League losses only underscore how much frustration there has been with the franchise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York takes on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.