Knicks guard Reggie Bullock loses second sister to Baltimore violence: 'I never felt so BROKEN in my life'

New York Knicks guard Reggie Bullock has lost a second sister due to violence in Baltimore.

Bullock’s sister Keiosha Moore, 22, was shot and killed in the city on Monday. Bullock’s other sister, 26-year-old Mia Henderson, was stabbed to death in the city five years ago.

Someone brought Moore to Sinai Hospital shortly before 8 p.m. Monday with a gunshot wound to her chest, according to multiple reports. She died at the hospital.

Nine people were shot in Baltimore on Monday and three people died, police said.

Henderson, a transgender woman, was killed in West Baltimore in 2014. She was found stabbed to death in an alley. A suspect was arrested in that case but was later acquitted. Henderson was the oldest of Bullock’s four siblings, according to ESPN.

Bullock, a 28-year-old guard who is in his first season with the Knicks, mourned the loss of his sister in a heartbreaking message on Instagram Wednesday.

“I never felt so BROKEN in my life. I failed as a brother to protect you from the harm of these streets. I FAILED TWICE, to be the TRUE BROTHERS KEEPER!”

More than 280 people have been killed in Baltimore this year, up from 258 at the same time last year, according to ESPN. Another 663 people have been wounded in shootings in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.