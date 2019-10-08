New York Knicks' Marcus Morris ejected from first preseason game of season for hitting defender in head

New York Knicks newcomer Marcus Morris was ejected from the first preseason game of the year against the Washington Wizards on Monday after hitting an opponent with the basketball.

Morris was being guarded by the Wizards’ Justin Anderson in the third quarter when he swung his elbow and hit Anderson in the head. Morris then struck Anderson with the ball.

The two players exchanged words. Morris was given a flagrant foul 2 and was ejected from the game. He could be facing a suspension from the league to start the season.

Morris, who played for the Boston Celtics last season, admitted he may have overreacted on the play but insisted that he and his team weren’t going to take “any s—t” this season, according to SNY.

“Am I concerned [about a suspension]?” Morris asked rhetorically, according to ESPN. “I would be concerned if it was regular season. I wouldn't want to miss any regular-season games. If that was regular season I wouldn't have done that. My team needs me. I've got to be smart, set a better example.

“But like I said at the beginning, we're not taking any s—t. So it is what it is.”

Despite the incident, the Knicks won the game 104-99. The two teams play again Friday.

The Knicks also have the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans on their preseason schedule.

New York opens up the regular season Oct. 23 against the San Antonio Spurs.