Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New York Knicks
Published

New York Knicks' Marcus Morris ejected from first preseason game of season for hitting defender in head

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 8

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 8 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

New York Knicks newcomer Marcus Morris was ejected from the first preseason game of the year against the Washington Wizards on Monday after hitting an opponent with the basketball.

Morris was being guarded by the Wizards’ Justin Anderson in the third quarter when he swung his elbow and hit Anderson in the head. Morris then struck Anderson with the ball.

NBA'S HONG KONG, CHINA BALANCING ACT INCLUDES SILENCE FROM TYPICALLY OUTSPOKEN BASKETBALL CROWD

The two players exchanged words. Morris was given a flagrant foul 2 and was ejected from the game. He could be facing a suspension from the league to start the season.

Morris, who played for the Boston Celtics last season, admitted he may have overreacted on the play but insisted that he and his team weren’t going to take “any s—t” this season, according to SNY.

“Am I concerned [about a suspension]?” Morris asked rhetorically, according to ESPN. “I would be concerned if it was regular season. I wouldn't want to miss any regular-season games. If that was regular season I wouldn't have done that. My team needs me. I've got to be smart, set a better example.

NBA DRAFT BUST RESURFACES WITH NEW LOOK IN SERBIAN BASKETBALL LEAGUE

“But like I said at the beginning, we're not taking any s—t. So it is what it is.”

Despite the incident, the Knicks won the game 104-99. The two teams play again Friday.

The Knicks also have the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans on their preseason schedule.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

New York opens up the regular season Oct. 23 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_