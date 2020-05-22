New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing tests positive for coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

On Friday, New York Knicks legend and Georgetown head basketball coach Patrick Ewing announced he's been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and urged the public to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously.

Ewing, 57, also included a statement from Georgetown about his medical status and that of the men's basketball team.

"I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly," the NBA Hall of Famer tweeted. "I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones."

"Georgetown University's Men's Basketball Coach Patrick Ewing has tested positive the COVID-19 virus," the statement began. "Ewing has elected to share his diagnosis publicity to emphasize that this virus can affect anyone."

"Ewing is under care of isolated at a local hospital," the message continued. "He is the only member of the Georgetown men's basketball program to have tested positive for the virus."

As of Friday evening, there were nearly 1.6 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and over 95,800 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.