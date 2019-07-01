New York Knicks feel the heat after losing out on marquee free agents

New York Knicks fans’ hope quickly turned into anger and rage on Sunday after they learned they were not going to land any of the marquee free agents during NBA free agency.

The Knicks lost out on both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving after they reportedly agreed to join the Brooklyn Nets.

New York also did not appear to be in the conversation when it comes to the possibility of signing Kawhi Leonard or Jimmy Butler and didn’t get an opportunity to even pitch Kemba Walker – who went to high school in New York City.

Knicks fans let their frustrations at the team’s ownership be heard on social media.

Comedian Michael Rapaport was among those who were fed up with the Knicks. The New York City native went on an epic tirade, ripping James Dolan and team officials for their lack of ability to bring superstars into Madison Square Garden.

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, who is also a huge Knicks fans, had been frustrated with the team since they lost the opportunity to select Zion Williamson in the draft. He tweeted a meme of himself shooting a basketball and suggesting the Knicks sign him to a max contract.

Others also took their own parting shots at the Knicks.

New York didn’t appear to come away empty handed. The Knicks reportedly agreed to deals with Julius Randle, Bobby Portis and Taj Gibson to shore up their frontcourt and added Reggie Bullock to their backcourt.