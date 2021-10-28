Expand / Collapse search
New York Knicks
Knicks' Derrick Rose plans on playing for a long time: 'I’m going to try to Tom Brady this thing'

Derrick Rose was acquired by the Knicks midseason last year

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Derrick Rose’s former teammate Joakim Noah will be honored prior to the New York Knicks' matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.

Now a member of the Knicks, Rose flourished as a member of the Bulls, when he became the youngest MVP in NBA history. But Rose eventually fought through knee injuries that altered his career.

Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks dribbles during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden Oct. 26, 2021 in New York City. 

Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks dribbles during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden Oct. 26, 2021 in New York City.

Rose was asked by Newsday if he ever thinks about being honored by the same franchise one day when he retires.

"No, I try to remove myself from that," Rose responded. "I’m going to try to Tom Brady this thing."

Rose, of course, was referring to the future NFL Hall of Famer who has defied the odds and is playing quarterback at a high level at the age of 44.

Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks handles the ball against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 24, 2021 in New York City. 

Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks handles the ball against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 24, 2021 in New York City.

Rose, 33, may have been joking, but he clearly isn’t thinking about calling it quits anytime soon.

Rose was acquired by the Knicks midseason last year, and he helped guide New York to the playoffs. This season, he is splitting time with Kemba Walker, and both have been key players in New York’s offense.

Derrick Rose (4) of the New York Knicks drives to the basket as Tobias Harris (12), Isaiah Joe (7), and Georges Niang (20) of the Philadelphia 76ers defend during the second half at Madison Square Garden Oct. 26, 2021 in New York City. 

Derrick Rose (4) of the New York Knicks drives to the basket as Tobias Harris (12), Isaiah Joe (7), and Georges Niang (20) of the Philadelphia 76ers defend during the second half at Madison Square Garden Oct. 26, 2021 in New York City.

"It’s still breathtaking when he’s coming at you with a head of steam," head coach Tom Thibodeau told WQAM radio. "I haven’t seen anyone stop him yet. It’s special. That’s his gift. But just understanding the game, it’s like a baseball pitcher adding another pitch. He has seen every defense."

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com