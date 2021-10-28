Knicks' Derrick Rose plans on playing for a long time: 'I’m going to try to Tom Brady this thing'

Derrick Rose’s former teammate Joakim Noah will be honored prior to the New York Knicks' matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.

Now a member of the Knicks, Rose flourished as a member of the Bulls, when he became the youngest MVP in NBA history. But Rose eventually fought through knee injuries that altered his career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rose was asked by Newsday if he ever thinks about being honored by the same franchise one day when he retires.

"No, I try to remove myself from that," Rose responded. "I’m going to try to Tom Brady this thing."

Rose, of course, was referring to the future NFL Hall of Famer who has defied the odds and is playing quarterback at a high level at the age of 44.

LEBRON TWEETS PRAISE FOR CAVS' COLLIN SEXTON RIGHT AFTER LAKERS' COLLAPSE

Rose, 33, may have been joking, but he clearly isn’t thinking about calling it quits anytime soon.

Rose was acquired by the Knicks midseason last year, and he helped guide New York to the playoffs. This season, he is splitting time with Kemba Walker, and both have been key players in New York’s offense.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s still breathtaking when he’s coming at you with a head of steam," head coach Tom Thibodeau told WQAM radio. "I haven’t seen anyone stop him yet. It’s special. That’s his gift. But just understanding the game, it’s like a baseball pitcher adding another pitch. He has seen every defense."